LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following a week of nationwide protests, including demonstrations in Southern Nevada, immigration policy is again at the center of public debate.

President Donald Trump recently called on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to "do all in their power" to expand deportation efforts, especially in Democratic cities.



WATCH | Abel Garcia speaks with immigration attorney Kathia Quiros Medina

Immigration attorney explains legal concerns as Trump calls to widen deportation efforts in Democratic cities

Protesters across the country and in Las Vegas took to the streets calling attention to what they say are unlawful immigration tactics.

"It is up to us to remind people that the Constitution is not a suggestion," one protester said.

Attorney Kathia Quiros Medina says there's a legal framework that immigration officials are required to follow—a system she says hasn't changed in nearly 30 years.

"It is important to understand that we have the same immigration laws since 1997. They haven't changed... this deportation process is what we call due process," Quiros Medina said.

But Quiros Medina says recent executive directives from the White House have changed how ICE carries out enforcement by sometimes omitting that process.

KTNV

"The government has decided that immigrants who are undocumented are no longer entitled to this deportation process… it is not right," Quiros Medina said.

One of her biggest legal concerns is how ICE may identify who is detained.

"They are just going after the idea that this person might be undocumented... and that is called racial profiling… it's against the law," Quiros Medina said.

She says probable cause is a legal standard that applies to everyone who is being arrested.

"The law is probable cause… probable cause, it's never gonna be racial profiling," Quiros Medina said.

"What ICE is doing—grabbing people off the street without due process—that is not OK," another protester said.

Las Vegas has recently faced immigration enforcement scrutiny from the Department of Homeland Security. Earlier this month, the agency labeled the city a "sanctuary jurisdiction." Both the governor, mayor and the sheriff disputed this designation. Shortly after, Metro announced they were seeking a partnership with ICE regarding undocumented immigrants in the jail. According to the DHS website, that partnership is now established.

KTNV

Some demonstrators at the "No Kings" protests said their frustrations aren't about opposing law enforcement but defending basic rights.

"I am a U.S. citizen. I was born in Mexico… we deserve respect. We deserve to be here as much as anyone else," one participant said.

Others say strong immigration enforcement is necessary and long overdue.

"Because we've never been in this place before in the history of America. So I'm pro-ICE, and anything that takes care of America and our vets," said someone with an opposing view.

The debate over immigration, law enforcement, and due process is far from over, but for many in Las Vegas and nationwide, it's a simple standard.

"Everybody in America, if you get arrested — you go to court," a protester said.

AP

The president has sent conflicting messages on immigration in recent days, calling for an increase in mass deportations in Democratic cities while also acknowledging that his policies may be hurting farmers and the hospitality industry by removing longtime workers from jobs that are hard to fill. He has signaled more possible changes, though it's unclear what changes he's referring to or what changes are coming.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.