If you're traveling on Tropicana Avenue, be prepared for a week-long closure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that a week-long closure of Tropicana Avenue is starting Sunday, March 9 from Polaris Avenue to New York-New York.

Crews will be working to transition the Tropicana Interchange from its temporary diverging diamond to a standard interchange.

When will the closure begin?

The closure will begin on Sunday, March 9 at 9 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. on Friday, March 14.

What will be closed?

Tropicana Avenue will be closed from Polaris Avenue to New York-New York.

Southbound Interstate 15 off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue will be closed

Tropicana Avenue on-ramp to northbound Interstate 15 will be closed

There will still be access to New York-New York, Excalibur and Dean Martin Drive.