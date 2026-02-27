If you live in these Las Vegas ZIP codes, you could be eligible for a free tree

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you live in six select Las Vegas ZIP codes, you could qualify for a free tree.
Residents can apply online to qualify for not only the tree, but also the planting and irrigation system.
Those ZIP codes include:
- 89101
- 89102
- 89104
- 89106
- 89107
- 89110
This comes as the city has received $5 million in federal funding to plant drought-tolerant shade trees in areas most affected by urban heat islands.
Urban heat is a topic our Climate Reporter Geneva Zoltek has covered extensively, breaking down exactly what that means for Las Vegas residents.
She's also walked us through how trees do more for us in the desert than anywhere in the country.
For more information, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/trees.