'I love you': Memorial service held for 4 lost in southwest house fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a somber morning inside Central Church in Henderson Thursday as hundreds of community and family members honored the four people lost to a house fire last month.

Local News 2 adults, 2 minors killed in southwest valley after house collapses in fire Noor Shami

A memorial service was held inside the church to celebrate the lives of 48-year-old Ibrahim Adem, 43-year-old Abdusalem Adem, 7-year-old Anaya Adem and 6-year-old Aaliyah Adem.

We have a lot of grieving hearts today and grief shows itself in many, many forms. It's okay to allow yourself to process, it's okay to allow yourself to feel all the feelings.

According to fire officials, the initial call came around 4:10 a.m. notifying crews that a house was on fire at 8332 Langhorne Creek Street.

When crews arrived on the scene, the home had fire blasting from all windows on the second and third floors. Only the matriarch of the family and her 5-year-old son miraculously survived after jumping from a third-floor window.

"It's the hardest thing to explain to someone when one person dies from their family, but when you get four people dying in the same day, in the middle of the night, and you are running around Vegas looking for them, words can't express," said Awet Adem.

​While fighting back the tears, loved ones reflected on the fond memories they shared with the four who were lost.

With snoop... he was the type of brother that everybody thought he was super serious but when you get to know him, he was jokester.

"And abdul….. without him, I wouldn't be the man I am. He instilled honesty, respect and integrity. Everybody in this room, Abdul touched in one way or the other," Adem said.

"Anaya…I remember the first time my dad told me I was going to have a little sister, I was hesitant because I wanted a brother, but then it ended up being you which is exactly who I needed," Alijah said. "Aaliyah...so strong-willed at your age. I knew you were destined for something great. You and Anaya are so beautiful.

You were angels on earth, now you guys are angels in heaven. I'm glad you guys have each other. I love you.

The four who lost their lives were laid to rest at the Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery Thursday afternoon.