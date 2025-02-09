'I just don't want people to forget': Witness to UNLV shooting hopes for more change

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been more than a year since a gunman took the lives of three professors at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Authorities are now closing the book into their months-long investigation into the tragedy.

On Thursday, Las Vegas police released their final report on the incident.

"It kind of confirmed everything that I already knew. I wasn't shocked but it was more of a confirmation rather than a closure," UNLV student Dakotah Glaser said. "I got the email from UNLV saying that the police report came out and I opened it and it was just a rush of emotions. Mainly just bringing up the memories that happened that day.

Glaser is one of multiple witnesses named in the report.

She was in her Spanish class inside Beam Hall the moment shots were fired.

"I don't think the incident really happened until like 20 minutes into class. We were just reviewing one of our readings and then all of a sudden, it was two or a floor above us, there were six loud bangs. At the time, you don't assume that they are gunshots. I just thought it was someone doing construction or dropping something. But my Spanish teacher — I just remember seeing a look of terror on her face and she said that she didn't like the sound of that," Glaser said.

She said they immediately turned off the lights, locked the classroom door and began to hide.

Glaser told Channel 13 she and her teacher heard a scream.

"She said that she could just tell that it was Professor Takemaru, and that professor was actually in the classroom right before our class, so I knew she was probably still in the building," Glaser said.

During those agonizing moments, the fire alarm began to blare, and students called police after receiving alerts of an active shooter.

Glaser wanted to get ahold of her parents.

"I texted my parents…. that I loved them… and that I was fine at the moment, but the text didn't go through," Glaser said.

As she and her frightened classmates waited, they came across who she believes was the shooter.

"I just remember the kid next to me going, 'there's the shooter, there's the shooter' and I look up and I just see [an extended arm] a hand going like this with a handgun," Glaser said. "And I remember looking up, just in case and I just saw seven or eight policemen running after whoever it was. I assume it was probably the guy that was shooting."

She would hear one more gunshot before police would escort them out of the building.

Glaser told Channel 13 she still can't go inside the classroom she and other students were hiding in.

"One of my classes was right across from that classroom and like I won't look in that direction," Glaser said. "Like it's to the point where I was minoring in Spanish and one of the classes would have been in that exact classroom taking another Spanish class, so I just dropped that minor because I don't want to be in there."

And now, one year later, it's her support system that's helped her get through this dark moment.

"Hug your family members, your friends, the people you love," Glaser said.

She told Channel 13 she doesn't want people to forget about the tragedy.

"I think a lot of people are scared to bring it up sometimes, I just don't want people to forget, and I want people to actively try to change stuff like this. It's not just UNLV that this happens, it's all over the United States. People affected can't have closures until they see change," Glaser said.

Change she hopes to be a part of after graduating from UNLV.

"I feel like the situation has — yes, it's traumatized me, but it has also empowered me to use my knowledge and skillset to create change," Glaser said.