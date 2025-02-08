Final report on UNLV shooting reveals what witnesses heard and saw during chaos on campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two-hundred-fifty-six pages of investigative notes lend brutal clarity to the Dec. 6 mass shooting on the campus of UNLV.

The full report released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday summarizes the lengthy investigation that began with reports of an active shooter on the university's campus shortly before noon on Dec. 6, 2023.

It also offers the gut-wrenching first-hand accounts of those who were inside Frank & Estella Beam Hall when the gunman opened fire. In some cases, they would hear their friends and colleagues be attacked.

[Content warning: The details in this report may be upsetting and difficult for some readers. Discretion is advised.]

Three members of the university's faculty were killed that day: Patricia Navarro, Cha Jan "Jerry" Chang, and Naoko Takemaru.

One faculty member would survive his multiple gunshot wounds. In the report, police officers recount seeing Professor Daraboth "Bot" Rith run out of Beam Hall, covered in blood.

Hear Professor Daraboth Rith share his story for the first time:

Professor who survived UNLV shooting shares story for the first time

The report details how the officers quickly applied a tourniquet to Rith's arm and got him in the back of a police cruiser. As one officer drove toward an ambulance, the other realized Rith had also been shot in the chest and jumped into action to apply pressure to his wound.

"These cops saved my life," Rith said in his first public statement, nine months after the shooting. "Without them, I could be gone. ...I feel that I owe gratitude, immense gratitude, for the service they do to save people's lives."

The witnesses: Chaos and confusion inside Beam Hall

The report also details the firsthand accounts of those inside Beam Hall during the shooting — what they saw, heard and did as the gunshots rang out and they learned there was an active shooter. We've included these accounts below as they were written. [Note: We've blurred the names of witnesses to protect their privacy.]

First witness: UNLV teacher

This witness "was a teacher at UNLV, and was in her office in Beam Hall with the door open at the time of the shooting. Sometime after 11:30 a.m., she heard someone running through the corridor, yelling "active shooting" and to take shelter. The witness took her purse and ran out of her office. She used a key to access a closet...Once inside, she found another employee...who was already in there. The witness heard gunshots and people yelling from down the hall. After about a half hour, someone attempted to open the door and get in. The two then barricaded the door with a copy machine and a refrigerator. Eventually, a shot was fired through the refrigerator. The witness could smell gunpowder and heard a lot of noise; it was the police. The witness explained that the experience was like a dream. The police escorted her and [the other employee] to an ambulance. The witness never saw the shooter."

LVMPD Names were blurred for the privacy of the witnesses

Second witness: UNLV hospitality professor

"On December 6, 2023, at approximately 11:15 a.m., [the witness] walked from his office building, passed Beam Hall, and headed east to the Student Union to buy his lunch. At approximately 11:35 a.m., the witness walked back to Hospitality Hall, taking the path directly south of Beam Hall. While walking westbound, the witness noticed an older white male walking in the opposite direction, who caught his attention because he wore a dark-colored trench coat. The male had slicked-back gray hair, eyeglasses, and carried a book or folder in his right hand. He was sweating and 'walking with a purpose.' The male appeared to be focused and did not interact with the witness, which was odd because, after working on campus for 20 years, the witness had never seen the male before. The witness recalled thinking, 'I bet you he's hot. He's got a determined look on his face and must be late for a meeting.'

"The witness reached his office and began eating his lunch when a student ran in, panicked, and showed him a picture of a police officer running inside Beam Hall with a gun out. The witness used his desk phone and called 911, which, according to the witness, connected to UNLV police. The dispatcher advised the witness that there was an active shooter in the school. The witness and approximately 12 people took shelter in a nearby storage room until police came to evacuate them.

"Prior to the shooting, the witness had never heard of Polito [the gunman], nor had he received any communication from him."

LVMPD Names were blurred for the privacy of the witnesses

Third witness: Full-time student at UNLV

"[The witness] was a full-time student at UNLV with a major in Marketing and a minor in Entrepreneurship and Real Estate. On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the witness attended his Spanish class...His marketing class...was canceled, so he went to Panda Express and picked up lunch. The witness returned to Beam Hall and took the elevator to the fourth floor. There, he saw several professors in a conference room. ...The office he entered had a window that faced the interior of the other offices, not the hallway. The witness kept the ligh off in the office and the door closed.

"Between 11:43 to 11:44 a.m., the witness heard three gunshots, and someone screamed. He got up to open the door and looked down the hallway. Approximately four seconds later, he heard more screams then three to four more gunshots. The noises seemed to come from the accounting offices, east of the elevator hallway. Shortly afterward, someone 'jiggled' the door handle of the room, but the witness never saw the assailant or anyone suspicious. The witness texted his friend group to warn them about the shots and texted his family. At 11:50 a.m., the witness received a message from the school, advising that there was an active shooter. Shortly afterward (sic) that, the fire alarm sounded, and the witness recorded an audio clip as it blared at 11:58 a.m. The witness never called 911. At 12:46 p.m., he exited the office and was escorted north past the elevators, west to the stairwell, down to the second floor, and then out through the northwest door. He was led to the Lied Library..."

LVMPD Names were blurred for the privacy of the witnesses

Fourth witness: UNLV staff member

"At 11:44 a.m., while sitting in her office, [the witness] heard three gunshots right outside her door, along with screams. She ran to the door, closed it, and locked it. When she closed the door, she saw the back of who she believed was the shooter. The witness described the individual as a white adult male, between 5'6" to 5'7", heavyset, with gray hair, and wearing a dark jacket. The man was facing away from her...The witness had never seen sim before and did not see his face.

"After she closed and locked the door, the witness hid under her desk and heard two to three more gunshots. About then, the alarm began to sound. After a while, the witness heard who she believed to be police officers yelling and a loud, muffled bump, which she believed came from a different side of the building on another floor.

"The witness did not take any pictures or videos of the incident and did not send messages or texts to any friends.

"The witness believed she was in the office for about two hours before she was evacuated..."

LVMPD Names were blurred for the privacy of the witnesses

Fifth witness: UNLV undergraduate student

"Around 11:43 or 11:44 a.m., [the witness] heard a little 'pop,' which she assumed was related to the activities taking place in the Pida Plaza to the east. Soon after, she heard the fire alarm go off. The professor instructed the students to exit the classroom to see what was happening. The students grabbed their belongings and exited. As they moved down the hallway toward the elevators, they encountered some other students running west in their direction, who advised there was a shooter. The witness, the professor, and approximately 25 to 30 students retreated into [a room on the second floor of Beam Hall], where the professor locked the door. The witness called 911 at 11:48 a.m.

"Around 11:50 a.m, the witness heard additional 'pops,' approximately six, then three or four shortly after. However, the alarm drowned out much of the sound in the room.

"The witness and the other students were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. She heard banging on the door, then the police opened it and escorted them out of the building through the stairwell south of the front entrance. While being escorted, the witness saw someone on the ground near the patrol cars, with a paramedic or someone checking on him. However, the police told her group to keep running, so she did not get a good look at who was on the ground. They were led south on campus, where to church was located.

"Prior to the shooting, the witness had never heard of [the gunman], nor had she received any communication from him. However, she heard that [the gunman] had applied for professorships at different institutions in Nevada but was denied. The witness thought it was interesting that [the gunman] went straight to the Administration Offices on the fourth floor of Beam Hall, and she believed he targeted people of color."

LVMPD Names were blurred for the privacy of the witnesses

Sixth witness: UNLV business student

"[The witness} was a student at UNLV who majored in business management. On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the time of the shooting, she was in her Spanish class. At approximately 11:42 a.m., the witness heard six shots but initially thought someone dropped something. One of her professors...whose biggest fear was a school shooting, locked the door. The professor told the witness that when she locked the door, she heard two more shots, and a woman scream. The professor believed the scream came from Dr. Naoko Takemaru, another World Language professor, as she recognized her voice.

"After the witness locked the door, the class barricaded it with a chair, turned off the lights and computers, and hid underneath their desks. While the witness was under her desk, she heard people screaming outside. Two of the witness's classmates called 911. At approximately 11:51 a.m., the witness received a text message through the Rebel Safe app that said there was an active shooter, and soon after, the alarm went off. Approximately seven to ten minutes after she heard the initial gunshots, through the classroom window, the witness saw a male turn the corner with his arm extended, appearing to hold a gun. The witness did not see his face or his clothing. She believed the gun was silver, but she was not sure because there were cloth blinds over the window. The witness did not see his face because her classmates told her to duck down, so she hid behind the podium. About 30 seconds later, the witness saw approximately eight police officers pursue the shooter. Approximately two minutes after that, the witness heard what she believed to be another gunshot. A few minutes later, police kicked down the door and told them to run out of Beam Hall with their hands up. When the witness [was] asked if she had ever seen Polito prior to the shooting, she confirmed that she had. The witness saw him approximately one to two years ago when she visited a friend...who lived across from [the gunman] at the Promontory Point Apartments. The witness did not realize Polito was the shooter until she saw his picture on the news."