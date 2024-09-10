UNLV welcomes back professor who was seriously injured in deadly Dec. 6 shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV is welcoming back a professor to campus after he was seriously injured during the deadly Dec. 6 shooting at Beam Hall that took the lives of three faculty members.

Economics Professor Daraboth "Bot" Rith and his wife, Dimanche, were welcomed back to a standing ovation at UNLV's faculty town hall on Tuesday.

"Nine months ago my life took an unexpected turn that brought about profound changes," Prof. Rith told the audience.

"It was a period marked by uncertainty, fear, and challenges that, at times, I felt were overwhelming. Yet through it all, I discovered things within myself that I never knew existed. I was sustained not only by my own resilience but by the incredible support from all of you."

For those past nine months, Prof. Rith was only known as the fourth victim in the deadly shooting. Now, Prof. Rith and his wife are choosing to share their story publicly through the university.

The recovery process was nearly three months, UNLV said. Prof. Rith had just finished his doctorate at Suffolk University in Boston before starting at UNLV in January 2023.

Following the tragic shooting, UNLV said they worked to help the families of victims in their recovery, including helping Rith's wife and daughter relocate to the United States. Dimanche and their daughter were living in Australia at the time of the shooting as Prof. Rith began his career, the university said.

Family, friends, colleagues and students from the Lee Business School showed their support for Rith and his family during his recovery process through visits and by sending notes and cards.

UNLV said Prof. Rith's life was saved by the efforts of two Metro officers, Jake Noriega and Ty Vesperas, who provided him with medical care and drove him to an ambulance during the events on Dec. 6.

“These cops saved my life," Rith said. "Without them, I could be gone. And all my dreams, all my sacrifice, how I invested in my education, could be very useless. I feel that I owe gratitude, immense gratitude, for the service they do to save people’s lives.”

After teaching an online class this summer, Prof. Rith is now back on campus teaching in-person courses.

“I am, myself, proud to be a member of the UNLV family. I value this and treasure it, not just for me, but for my family — my wife, and my daughter," he said.

