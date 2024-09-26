'I hate Las Vegas': Xtreme Radio bans Green Day from the airwaves

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The lead singer of Green Day dissed Las Vegas during the band's performance in San Francisco— causing tension with a local radio station.

On Friday, Sept. 20, the punk rock band had a show at Oracle Park where Billie Joe Armstrong had a few words to say about Oakland A's

owner, John Fisher, and his decision to take the team to Las Vegas.

"I hate Las Vegas. It's the worst s***hole in America," Armstrong said to the crowd during their show.

Xtreme Radio responded to Armstrong's comment by banning Green Day from the airwaves.

The band have been making music together since 1987 and have performed multiple times in Las Vegas.