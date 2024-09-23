Oakland A’s taking their final swing before saying goodbye to the Bay Area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 57 years in Oakland, the A’s will be playing their final games of the series with the Texas Rangers.

Owner John Fisher recounted the moments the A’s made an impact:



Four World Series Championships

Six pennants and 17 division titles

Seven Baseball Hall odyssey Famers

Charlie Finley and his mule

Billy Ball

Reggie and his incomparable swagger

Rollie and his handlebar mustache

Dave Stewart and the stare

Bill King's "Holy Toledo”

Rickey, the greatest leadoff hitter in baseball history

Fisher said when he and Lew Wolff bought the team in 2005, it was their dream to win world championships and build a new ballpark in Oakland.

Over the next 18 years, they’ve proposed and pursued five different locations in the Bay Area. In 2021, after 16 years of working exclusively on developing a home in the Bay Area and faced with a binding MLB agreement to find a new home by 2024 did they begin to explore taking the team to Las Vegas.

“Though I wish I could speak to each one of you individually, I can tell you this from the heart: we tried,” Fisher said. “Staying in Oakland was our goal, it was our mission, and we failed to achieve it. And for that I am genuinely sorry.”

The A’s have previously played in Philadelphia and Kansas City, however Oakland has been home for the greatest era in the franchise’s more than 123-year history.