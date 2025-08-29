Hurricane Katrina 20 years later and its far-reaching effects in Southern Nevada

(KTNV) — It has been exactly two decades since Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast region, bringing historic devastation that still impacts lives across the United States, including here in Southern Nevada.

The storm was originally believed to have claimed more than 1,800 lives, but the National Hurricane Center later revised the death toll to nearly 1,400. Katrina is still the costliest storm in U.S. history, with more than $200 billion in damages by today's dollar value.

Katrina's effects are felt in Southern Nevada, from former New Orleans residents moving here to Las Vegas' response to the crisis. They are all sharing their stories with Channel 13, reflecting on the changes brought by the storm.

Louisiana native turned Las Vegas local finds purpose through pain

20 years since Katrina: Louisiana native turned Las Vegas local finds purpose through pain

'It had a really big impact on me': Nevada Task Force 1 members recall responding to Hurricane Katrina

Nevada Task Force 1 members recall responding to Hurricane Katrina

'This is our home now': Family remembers moving to Las Vegas 20 years ago due to Hurricane Katrina

Family remembers moving to Las Vegas from Louisiana 20 years ago because of Hurricane Katrina

Las Vegas trumpet player reflects on how Hurricane Katrina experience shaped his love of music

From New Orleans to Las Vegas, a local musician reflects on Hurricane Katrina

Hurricane Katrina supply drive inspires the creation of Las Vegas organization to help pets