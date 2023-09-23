Watch Now
Huntsman Fire quickly consumes 700 acres near Overton in Moapa Valley

Firefighters challenged by 'strong and erratic winds'
Clark County
The Huntsman Fire broke out near Overton, Nevada on Friday afternoon and consumed an estimated 700 acres in a matter of hours, according to area fire officials.
Posted at 10:19 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 01:19:16-04

OVERTON, Nev. (KTNV) — A wildfire consumed 700 acres of land near Overton, Nevada in the Moapa Valley in a matter of hours on Friday.

Fire officials are calling it the Huntsman Fire. They say it broke out at approximately 2:42 p.m. and was still burning as of 10 p.m. Friday.

News of the flames prompted a "swift and coordinated response" from a host of local and federal agencies whose efforts are challenged by "strong and erratic winds in the area," officials noted in a news release.

"Fire crews immediately went into action to contain and mitigate the blaze, focusing on protecting lives, property, and the natural environment," officials stated.

As part of a strategic approach to containing the blaze, fire crews say they are working to control the spread of the fire and prevent it from advancing into surrounding areas.

"The situation is dynamic, and authorities are actively monitoring the fire's progress," officials stated.

Officials urged residents and visitors to follow evacuation orders if they're issued and cooperate with authorities.

"The Huntsman Fire underscores the importance of fire safety precautions in fire-prone regions," they said.

Additional updates were promised as the situation develops.

