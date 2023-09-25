Huntsman Fire near Overton in Moapa Valley about 50 percent contained, fire chief says

OVERTON, Nev. (KTNV) — A wildfire that started Friday in Overton, Nevada, in the Moapa Valley is 50 percent contained after quickly consuming about 400 acres of land.

The Moapa Valley Fire District provided the update Sunday, calling it the Huntsman Fire. Friday, KTNV first reported that the fire broke out around 2:42 p.m.

"Our firefighting personnel have been working tirelessly to gain control over the Huntsman Fire," said MVFD Fire Chief Stephen Neel. "The successful containment efforts and strategic firing operations are a result of their unwavering commitment to public safety and protecting our community."

He said fire behavior throughout Sunday consisted of smoldering, creeping and interior torching.

"Crews implemented a controlled firing operation on an interior unburned finger of the fire to further secure the fire's edge and enhance containment efforts," he said.

He says firefighting resources, including personnel and equipment, remain deployed on-site to monitor the situation and respond as needed. Crews will continue to work toward full containment.

"Public safety remains a top priority, and residents in the affected areas are urged to stay informed through local authorities and emergency management channels," Neel said in a media release.

The fire chief said the containment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the firefighting teams on the ground.

"The cooperation and support of the community, along with the hard work of the dedicated firefighting teams, are invaluable assets in managing the Huntsman Fire," he said. "The Moapa Valley Fire District extends its gratitude to all involved including the Bureau of Land Management, US National Forrest, and National Park Service and will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves."

Editor's note: The Moapa Valley Fire District fire chief first reported Friday that the fire expanded to approximately 700 acres. However, the update on Sunday narrowed the size to 469.3 acres.