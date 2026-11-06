LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds to gather at UNLV for sold-out conference confronting antisemitism in Las Vegas.

Antisemitism remains a serious concern in Nevada and across the country, and hundreds of community leaders, educators and law enforcement officials are coming together in Las Vegas Friday to discuss how to confront hate.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, 78 antisemitic incidents were reported in Nevada last year, including six assaults.

WATCH | Hundreds to gather at UNLV for sold-out conference confronting antisemitism

Hundreds to gather at UNLV for sold-out conference confronting antisemitism

About 400 people are expected to attend the sold-out "Rising Above Together" conference at the UNLV Student Union. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The conference will bring together Jewish and non-Jewish community members, educators, law enforcement and local leaders with a focus on recognizing antisemitism, responding to hate and giving people practical tools to speak up when they encounter it.

Tricia Kean spoke with ADL Senior Regional Director Jolie Brislin ahead of the conference about why she believes those conversations are so important right now.

"Antisemitism has, you know, absolutely become normalized," Brislin said. "Whether you are turning on the news or you are turning on your social media, we have seen antisemitism run rampant. We have seen the normalization of antisemitism and hate, and we need to be able to give tools to our community to be able to stand up against it."

Brislin stressed that confronting antisemitism is not something she believes should fall solely on the Jewish community.

"Antisemitism is not a Jewish problem. Antisemitism is a society problem, and this is gonna be a whole of society approach," Brislin said.

The conference will also focus on what is happening inside schools. A session involving the Clark County School District will focus on giving teachers and administrators tools to recognize and respond to antisemitism in educational settings.

Organizers say the broader goal is to bring people from different backgrounds together and give them resources they can take back to their schools, organizations and communities.

