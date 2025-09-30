Hundreds of positions open at Las Vegas job fair this Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for your next employment opportunity, a job fair is coming to The Palms Casino Resort this Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The Palms Casino Resort, 4321 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Jobertising.com, the event organizers, said hundreds of local jobs are on offer from employers such as:



The Palms Casino Resort

Anderson Dairy

Travel + Leisure

Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending

Harry Reid International Airport

Nevada Health Link

Western Funding

Las Vegas Professional Institute of Technology

Latino Media Network

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The event is open to the public and. Organizers said to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview.

You can register for the event at Jobertising.com.