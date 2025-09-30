Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hundreds of positions open at Las Vegas job fair this Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for your next employment opportunity, a job fair is coming to The Palms Casino Resort this Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: The Palms Casino Resort, 4321 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Jobertising.com, the event organizers, said hundreds of local jobs are on offer from employers such as:

  • The Palms Casino Resort
  • Anderson Dairy
  • Travel + Leisure
  • Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending
  • Harry Reid International Airport
  • Nevada Health Link
  • Western Funding
  • Las Vegas Professional Institute of Technology
  • Latino Media Network
  • Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The event is open to the public and. Organizers said to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview.

You can register for the event at Jobertising.com.

