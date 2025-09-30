Hundreds of positions open at Las Vegas job fair this Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for your next employment opportunity, a job fair is coming to The Palms Casino Resort this Wednesday.
When: Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: The Palms Casino Resort, 4321 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Jobertising.com, the event organizers, said hundreds of local jobs are on offer from employers such as:
- The Palms Casino Resort
- Anderson Dairy
- Travel + Leisure
- Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending
- Harry Reid International Airport
- Nevada Health Link
- Western Funding
- Las Vegas Professional Institute of Technology
- Latino Media Network
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
The event is open to the public and. Organizers said to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview.