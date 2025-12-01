Hundreds of job openings to be featured at Las Vegas hiring fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of jobs will be available at EmployNV's latest job fair on Tuesday.

Happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 2, the Winter Career Fair is designed to connect career seekers with meaningful employment opportunities ahead of the new year.

“As we head into a new year, we want to ensure people have access to the career resources they need,” said EmployNV Manager Frankie Mason. “The Winter Career Fair is part of that mission, bringing together talent and opportunity in a festive, community-focused environment.”

The job fair will feature roughly 45 employers in industries including health care, hospitality, retail, logistics and public service.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, submit résumés on-site, and connect to employment resources in Southern Nevada.

Attendees should be prepared for interviews, as some employers could hire candidates on the spot.

Participating employers include Zippy's Restaurants, Circa Resort & Casino, Clark County School District, Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, Garda World Security Services, Pinkbox Doughnuts LLC, MGM Resorts International, Rebel Stores and more.

The event is happening at the Sahara West Library at 9600 W Sahara Avenue. Admission is free, and pre-registration is available HERE.

