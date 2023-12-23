Watch Now
Hundreds of flights delayed at Harry Reid International with holiday travel in full swing

As always, airport officials are warning holiday travelers to plan ahead with 115 million Americans expected to travel between Christmas and the New Year. Paulina Bucka reports.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 22:03:04-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some holiday travelers at Harry Reid International Airport may find themselves saying "Bah, humbug!" over a delayed flight on Friday.

As of 5:45 p.m., nearly 250 flights had been delayed, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

The good news is it looks like most travelers will still get where they're going, even if it's a bit later than planned. FlightAware showed only three flights had been canceled.

AAA predicts this holiday will be the second-busiest travel time in recorded history, with 115 million Americans on the move between Christmas and the New Year.

According to the TSA, more than 5 million airline passengers had already been screened between Wednesday and Thursday, with millions more expected through the weekend.

As always, airport officials are warning travelers to plan ahead, as delays and heavy traffic are expected en route to the airport.

They also say parking will be in high demand at Harry Reid International throughout the holiday season.

According to the airport's holiday parking forecast, Terminal 1 long-term and economy parking and Terminal 3 economy parking are expected to hit capacity over the weekend and again from Thursday, Dec. 28 to Monday, Jan. 1.

Terminal 1 overflow economy and the airport's remote lot are your best bets to find a parking spot at the airport over the next week, based on the airport's data.

