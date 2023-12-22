Harry Reid Airport gives tips and tricks on how to handle busy holiday travel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're set to depart from Harry Reid International Airport during Christmas week, there are crucial details to remember.

The airport is cautioning travelers about potential delays and offering guidance on packing do's and don'ts as you prepare for your trip.

For instance, avoiding traveling with pre-wrapped gifts is advisable, as security may need to unwrap them for inspection. Additionally, if you have Christmas items like a snow globe, ensure they adhere to the recommended liquid ounces.

The airport expects over a million passengers from December 22nd until Tuesday the 26th. Joe Rajchel, the Public Information Administrator at the airport, recommends packing essential items such as medications, snacks, and chargers, especially considering potential weather-related delays across the country. Rajchel emphasizes the importance of familiarizing oneself with TSA rules, particularly for those who may not travel frequently during the holiday season.

“This time of year, we see people who may not travel frequently, visiting loved ones and family, so it's always good to prepare and do a little research ahead of time. Make sure your bag is ready for checkpoints and any challenges,” said Joe Rajchel.

The airport reported parking in Terminal Three Economy Lot has reached capacity. As a reminder, locals are encouraged to find alternative parking options while away.