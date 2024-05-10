Hundreds of Culinary Union members on strike outside the Virgin Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of Culinary Union workers are on strike outside of the Virgin Las Vegas Friday morning.

The strike began at 5 a.m. and is expected to last through the weekend.

The union announced the intention to strike on Wednesday, saying the reason for striking lies in a continued push for a five year union contract.

On Thursday, Virgin Las Vegas filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, believing that the union isn't negotiating in good faith.

Channel 13 had a crew live at the scene early Friday morning. Here's a look at the scene: