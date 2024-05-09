Virgin Hotels files Unfair Labor Practice Charge against Culinary Union ahead of expected strike

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Virgin Hotels has filed a suit against the Culinary Workers Union in response to the expected strike.

In a release to media, Virgin Hotels said that officials do not believe the union is negotiating in good faith and has therefore filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

TheCulinary Union previously announced it intends to begin a strike on Friday, May 10 at 5 a.m. More than 700 people will be on strike for 48 hours until Sunday, May 12 at 4:59 a.m.

Virgin Hotels said the union has not said what agreements need to be made to avoid a strike and that, although asked, the union has declined to participate in mediation at this time. However, the union said in Wednesday's announcement that the reason for the strike lies in a continued push for a five-year union contract.

