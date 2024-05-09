Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Virgin Hotels files Unfair Labor Practice Charge against Culinary Union ahead of expected strike

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has gone through a multi-million dollar overhaul of the property including the pool area as seen in June 2021.
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has a world-class resort pool as seen in June 2021.
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has gone through a multi-million dollar overhaul of the property including the pool area as seen in June 2021.
Culinary union.png
Culinary Union picket at Virgin
Posted at 10:02 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 13:08:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Virgin Hotels has filed a suit against the Culinary Workers Union in response to the expected strike.

In a release to media, Virgin Hotels said that officials do not believe the union is negotiating in good faith and has therefore filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

TheCulinary Union previously announced it intends to begin a strike on Friday, May 10 at 5 a.m. More than 700 people will be on strike for 48 hours until Sunday, May 12 at 4:59 a.m.

Virgin Hotels said the union has not said what agreements need to be made to avoid a strike and that, although asked, the union has declined to participate in mediation at this time. However, the union said in Wednesday's announcement that the reason for the strike lies in a continued push for a five-year union contract.

WATCH our previous reporting on some of the ways a Culinary Union strike affects Las Vegas.

How could a Culinary Union strike affect Las Vegas?

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH