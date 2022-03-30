Watch
Human remains found near wash basin tunnel, LVMPD says.

KTNV
Posted at 3:18 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 18:18:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release from LVMPD, dispatch received a report of human remains located near wash basin tunnel near the 5200 block of West Tropicana Ave. around 1:26 a.m. on March 21, 2022.

LVMPD says responding officers located the remains and notified homicide detectives who responded to the scene.

The release says this is an ongoing investigation. At this time, a suspect or a motive have not been identified. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

LVMPD says anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

