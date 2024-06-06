How to keep your pups safe in triple-digit temps

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This heat can be dangerous, especially for your four-legged friends.

Getting your dog outside for exercise during triple-digit temperatures is a dilemma and I know the struggle.

I usually walk my dog in the morning but it is already warm so I put his shoes on. Some dogs can't stand the shoes but my pup got used to them.

Temperatures are expected to get up to 112 during this week's heat wave.

When it comes to sidewalks, they're even hotter.

However, one veterinarian says this shouldn't be your only concern.

"We want to limit our time outside, quick, go to the bathroom, and come back inside," said Dr. Sam Martin, who is a veterinarian from Tropicana Animal Hospital.

She says dogs can have a heat stroke in just minutes, especially dogs with shorter noses.

"Like bulldogs," I asked.

"Yes. Just like the one behind me," Martin said. "They are more prone to overheating."

So what do you need to look out for?

"If you notice your dog is panting, like really excessively drooling a lot, they could potentially have a seizure or collapse," Martin said. "I would bring them in right away."

Don't do anything drastic like put them in cold water or give them ice, she says. Just gently cool them off.

"Can your dog die from that," I asked.

"They can," Martin said. "They can and it can happen pretty quickly."

Hydration is always important for the pups.

Martin recommends taking dogs out early in the morning before 7 a.m. and after 9 p.m. at night and not during the day.

"The shade is not enough," Martin said. "They need to stay inside."

She says to stay vigilant with your pups at all times and that dogs can also get heat stroke at night, if temperatures are too hot.