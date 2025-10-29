How the government shutdown affects the Clark County School District budget

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The ongoing federal government shutdown is creating uncertainty for the Clark County School District, which relies on $365 million in annual federal funding to support critical student programs and nearly 1,800 staff positions.

The district receives approximately 11.6% of its $3.2 billion operating budget from federal sources, funding that officials describe as "absolutely critical" for maintaining essential services.

Programs at Risk

Federal dollars support several key district initiatives, including free and reduced-price meal programs, after-school events, tutoring services and academic support programs. Professional development opportunities for staff members also depend on this funding.

"Furthermore, federal funding helps support nearly 1,800 staff positions within our district. Our district is closely monitoring this situation," the district said in an email.

Job Security Concerns

While CCSD officials say there will be no immediate impact on staff members, prolonged funding delays could put jobs at risk. The district reports that 1,785 filled positions were fully or partially funded through federal grant dollars in the 2025-26 school year.

District officials say they do not anticipate major changes to programs or staff positions at this time, but acknowledge that extended funding freezes could force difficult decisions.

District Response

CCSD leadership says they remain committed to minimizing disruptions for students and staff during the shutdown. The district continues monitoring the situation and will provide updates on any impacts to funding, programs or staffing as the situation develops.