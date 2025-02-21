How one program in Nevada is helping CCSD schools with chronic absenteeism

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are a parent, you know the challenges of getting your child to school.

Missing school not only affects a child's development, but it can also create lasting challenges as adults.

The Clark County School District has been working to tackle the issue of chronic absenteeism for years. On Thursday, I looked into the problem to show you how one program here could make a difference in your child's life.

Dora Kyler teaches at a Title One middle school in CCSD. She said she deals with chronically absent students on a regular basis.

Joe Moeller: How many kids a day or a week would you say are missing class?

Dora Kyler: I have some that are missing every single day then they will come one day and get marked so they are not completely thrown out of the book.

Joe Moeller: Would you say it is a problem?

Dora Kyler: Yes. I noticed, it's the same kids that are absent.

According to CCSD, chronic absenteeism is when a student misses 10 percent or more of enrolled school days for any reason. While the rate has improved at CCSD over the years, the rate this year sits at 26.6 percent so far.

The national organization, "Community in School," gathered at the Sahara Hotel on Thursday to focus on why the problem persists.

They partner with schools to provide extra resources to help students here and around the country.



Deeanna Fox is from North Carolina, and Olumide Aje, from North Texas, both tell me there are a number of reasons that contribute to absenteeism.

"Transporation deals with getting up. A lot of the kids are getting up on their own because the parents have to go to work," Fox said.

"Being at the high school level, it is students living on their own," Aje said.

Since COVID, the mental health issues have really kind of skyrocketed.

Marco Mercado is with "Community in Schools" here in Southern Nevada.

"A lot of it has to do with siblings taking care of the younger siblings; a lot of the time, it could be transportation," Mercado said.

In October, we went along with CCSD attendance officers making house calls in an attempt to improve attendance.



Mercado said they are at 80 CCSD schools to help in other ways.

They work with students with attendance, getting them alarm clocks. I think they even have truancy officers go and pick them up.

The good news— the chronic absenteeism rate is going down here in the valley. Kyler said while her school struggles, she thinks the partnership with "Community in Schools" is working.

