How much do you have to make to buy homes in Las Vegas area?

The salary required to buy a home in the Las Vegas metro area is well below than the surrounding states although it varies by neighborhood.

According to the Unison Home Affordability Report 2018, your salary would have to be $59,022 with a 10 percent down payment in the Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise metropolitan area.

The most affordable city in Clark County is Mesquite where your salary would have to be $54,000 with 10 percent down payment while the most expensive is Summerlin South with a salary of $95,000.

With a 10 percent down payment in the city of Las Vegas, the salary is $57,000 while in Henderson it is $71,000. In Boulder City, it's slightly more affordable at a $69,000 salary. One thing of note in Boulder City is that 68 percent of homes are owned versus rented.

When compared to the surrounding states and their metropolitan areas, Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale is only slightly higher with a salary of $60,256 but it only goes up from there. Salt Lake City is $72,712 while Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim is $157,728 and San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward is $231,216.