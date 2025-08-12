LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From “sell by” to “best if used by,” food expiration dates can be confusing — and that confusion can lead to tossing out perfectly good food.

I decided to ask the experts to learn more.

How long can you really push food expiration dates? Experts weigh in for Las Vegas shoppers

Experts say here in the valley, we do need to be a bit more cautious since many products are imported. But they also stress that not all dates mean the food is unsafe the moment the clock strikes midnight.

For Las Vegas local Susan Miller, eating anything past the printed date just isn’t worth it, especially because she’s the primary caretaker for her elderly mother.

“I don’t want to get my mom sick. She lives with me, and I’m her caretaker,” Miller said. “No, I won’t [eat past the date]. Not at all. I’d rather not take the chance.”

That cautious approach is common, but Joseph Welsh, a global supermarket expert, says many shoppers misunderstand what those dates actually mean.

“Sell by, we typically associate that with perishables — like meat or bakery items. We build in a couple of days of buffer for the customer,” Welsh explained.

Welsh says “best if used by” is more about quality than safety. Even an expiration date, he adds, is often a safeguard, not a hard stop.

“There’s always that ‘better safe than sorry’ feeling — but you’re not going to be injured a day or so past the expiration date,” he said.

Still, there are some signs you shouldn’t ignore, like inflated lunch meat packaging, which means the vacuum seal is loose, or bad-smelling chicken and discolored ground beef.

Welsh says Las Vegas shoppers often worry about imports, but many of our vegetables are actually grown much closer than you’d think — in Nogales, Mexico, or California. Nearly all seafood brought into Las Vegas has been frozen at some point, making it safe if handled properly.

His advice for avoiding waste while staying safe?

“Keep your own personal discipline. Know how much you’ll use, portion accordingly. You’re probably fine a day or so past that date.”

Experts say, regardless of the date on the package, it’s best to use your own judgment before deciding whether to eat certain foods. Trust your senses, and when in doubt, throw it out.