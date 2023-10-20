How a local printer quickly makes the Aces' WNBA championship shirts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As soon as the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA Final on Wednesday, a t-shirt design was sent to Nu World Graphics.

You may recall,I visited the local screen printing companya few months ago to check out a shirt creation for our defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Now, the owner tells me workers are busy making celebratory shirts for our back-to-back champions.

Owner of Nu World Graphics, Tyler Vingino, can now add the Las Vegas Aces to the list of the major pro sports teams that he has printed a championship shirt for.

"Last night it came down to the final second of the game, we won, and the minute we won we started printing."

Vingino says the Las Vegas Aces sent over the design and his team is thrilled to be a part of their celebration.

"This year has been amazing, I mean earlier this year we were able to print for the Stanley cup champions, now we are able to print for the back to back world champions Las Vegas Aces which is a huge honor."

I first introduced you to this local custom shirt printing company back in June to show off their VGK-Elvis inspired shirt.

We caught up with them again when they were making the championship shirt when the Knights won the Stanley Cup. Now, their printing machine is up and running strong again.

I asked the owner how many shirts his team can make using their machine over the course of an hour.

"We can print 300 to 400 shirts a hour using this machine," Vingino said.

He told me from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Las Vegas Aces, as a local business owner he is looking forward to printing many more pro sports teams.

"Vegas is now the city of champions at the moment so we are pretty excited."