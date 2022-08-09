Hope and some obstacles sum up first day of new school year in the Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While mixed, the feelings from some teachers and parents on the first day of the new school year were largely positive and hopeful that 2022-2023 would be safer and more steady for students following two years of pandemic disruptions and student violence.

Eldorado High teacher, Mastela Calaunan, said her first day back in class went well.

"We did good today," she said. "So far it's smooth."

Calaunan has taught in the Clark County School District for four years, the last in the same building where a student was arrested and charged with sexual assault and attempted murder after an attack on a teacher, and said preparation was key to starting well.

"We always try our best to be prepared," she said.

Calaunan said district officials threw the weight of the central office behind staff ahead of the year to aid in preparation.

"Supportive to students and the parents," she said. "Especially with the staff too because because we're the first in line to deal with kids."

The day wasn't without issues.

Clark High School administrators said Metro requested the school enter a soft lockdown minutes before the release of students because of nearby police activity.

Shamika Smith filmed the large police response from her nearby apartment complex and watched as police took a shirtless man into custody.

"I heard the police keep on going past," Smith said. "I heard the sirens keep on going, keep on going, and something told me to get up."

Smith said she was concerned for the nearby students.

"There's a school right here," she said. "There's kids right here."

School officials said the school was never in danger, and Smith said she hoped it would stay that way.

"My hope is, hopefully the danger stays down," she said. "No violence over here."

A school bus caught fire around 12:30 near Hualapai Way and I-215.

Nevada State Police blamed mechanical errors for the fire.

NSP said no children where on the bus and the driver escaped without injury.