Heavy police presence at Clark High School after first day of school, 'no threat to campus'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier Monday afternoon, Clark High School was put on a soft lockdown as school ended.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told KTNV the school was on lockdown due to activity a few blocks over from the school.
Police said there was "no threat to the campus." However, there was a heavy police presence.
We spoke to one woman in the area that witnessed all the action.
"I saw more and more police cars pulling up," Shamika Smith said. "I saw them coming out with their dogs and stuff. They started searching around. Probably about 10 minutes fifteen minutes into it, I see the helicopter and everything around."
It appears that metro police did take one man into custody.
A full statement from CCSD about this incident can be read here:
Good afternoon,
Today as school ended, Metro Police asked us to put the school in a soft lockdown as there was some activity a few blocks over from the school. There was absolutely no threat on the campus at Clark High School. We also had an errant fire alarm go off earlier in the day but that wasn't anything and just an alarm that tripped.
I know it's scary as a parent to get "that text" from your child so please know, if ever we have a lockdown situation, I will always send out an email with information as soon as I get back to my office. Keeping you informed is a top priority.
Otherwise, we had a great first day and as I tell my friends, we really do have the best kids here at Clark and it was a joy to see them all today.