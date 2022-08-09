Heavy police presence at Clark High School after first day of school, 'no threat to campus'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier Monday afternoon, Clark High School was put on a soft lockdown as school ended.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told KTNV the school was on lockdown due to activity a few blocks over from the school.

Police said there was "no threat to the campus." However, there was a heavy police presence.

We spoke to one woman in the area that witnessed all the action.

"I saw more and more police cars pulling up," Shamika Smith said. "I saw them coming out with their dogs and stuff. They started searching around. Probably about 10 minutes fifteen minutes into it, I see the helicopter and everything around."

It appears that metro police did take one man into custody.

A full statement from CCSD about this incident can be read here: