Hope for Kids drive-through charity event to provide thousands of children with holiday essentials

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Local nonprofit Hope for the City is providing holiday essentials to 6,000 children and their families during their annual, three-day Hope for Kids drive-through charity event.

Families who attend the event will receive warm clothing, hygiene kits, food, a holiday meal, and toys for the children.

"Many people don't know that there are nearly 100,000 kids right here in our city that live at or below poverty, meaning they won't have a Christmas if it's not for the love and support of the greater Vegas community," said Hope for the City founder Mike Bodine.

Bodine says that beyond this week's event, the nonprofit's goal is to feed 35,000 children this holiday season.

To meet that goal, they're asking for the community's help through donations and volunteering.

"We find these children and we feed these children and with the community's support we can make this happen," Bodine said.

The event takes place on Dec. 11, Dec. 12, and Dec. 13. You can find more information about ways that you can help here.