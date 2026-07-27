Hoover Dam to reopen after issue with 150-ton cableway system caused temporary closure

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — The Hoover Dam is expected to reopen to the public on Friday after crews worked to address an issue with the facility's cableway system, according to a press release from the Bureau of Reclamation.

The federal agency said the 150-ton cableway system moved unexpectedly during routine maintenance "and placed additional stress on system components."

The area was secured as a precaution, and visitor access was closed as of Monday, July 27.

Maintenance teams were able to identify and correct the issue so that the cableway "is no longer suspended over the main access road," the Bureau of Reclamation announced on Thursday.

"We appreciate everyone's patience while our teams worked to protect visitor safety and resolve this issue," said Genevieve Johnson, acting regional director of Reclamation Lower Colorado Basin. "Safety is always our top priority. Securing the area allowed us to thoroughly assess the situation and complete the necessary repairs while keeping the public and our crews safe."

The cableway system, located near the parking garage and above the main access road, is used to move large equipment and materials across the river between the Nevada and Arizona sides of the power plant, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.