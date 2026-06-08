Homicide officers responding to scene of east valley apartment fire, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to an apartment fire in the east valley early Monday morning.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday in reference to a fire in the 2600 block of South Nellis Boulevard, just south of Sahara Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The first-arriving crews encountered a two-story apartment building with heavy fire involving two apartment units and reports of multiple occupants trapped inside.

Three patients were taken to local hospitals, including one adult taken with a minor medical complaint, and two children in critical condition.

Channel 13 has also learned that LVMPD Homicide has responded.

This is a developing story, and we will update this report as more information is made available.