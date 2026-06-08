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Homicide officers responding to scene of east valley apartment fire, says LVMPD

Homicide officers responding to scene of east valley apartment fire, says LVMPD
KTNV
Homicide officers responding to scene of east valley apartment fire, says LVMPD
Homicide officers responding to scene of east valley apartment fire, says LVMPD
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to an apartment fire in the east valley early Monday morning.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday in reference to a fire in the 2600 block of South Nellis Boulevard, just south of Sahara Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The first-arriving crews encountered a two-story apartment building with heavy fire involving two apartment units and reports of multiple occupants trapped inside.

Three patients were taken to local hospitals, including one adult taken with a minor medical complaint, and two children in critical condition.

Channel 13 has also learned that LVMPD Homicide has responded.

This is a developing story, and we will update this report as more information is made available.

Homicide officers responding to scene of east valley apartment fire, says LVMPD

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