Homes still needed for some of the hundreds of dogs rescued from cruel conditions in Nye County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been over a year since roughly 300 dogs were seized in an animal cruelty case at an Amargosa Valley home in Nye county.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 13 Investigates breaks the story of 'horrifying' dog breeding operation in Nye County

While that case makes its way through court, some of the dogs are finally getting new homes.

"I started strolling on pet finder for large dogs and came across Balto," said Kim Fisher, who adopted two of the rescued dogs.

Kim shared videos with us of her new family member from the ASPCA.

Joe Moeller: When you came across the dog, did you know about its past at all?

Kim Fisher: No not at all.

Joe Moeller: Once you did, did that concern you?

Kim Fisher: No not really, it made more interested in adopting the dog because I could give it a good home.

Balto was one of more than 300 dogs rescued from an animal cruelty case at the Amargosa Valley property in the summer of 2022.

Two pups are still up for adoption:

Guinevere's adoption page.

Oberon's adoption page.

After learning their story, she not only adopted Balto but another dog that Balto also knew very well, Casper.

Kim Fisher: Balto’s best friend, South who we have renamed Casper, came out then it was quite apparent that Balto was more at ease.

The two pups now living a much different life compared to the summer of 2022.

Mary Sarah Fairweather is the vice president at Cruelty Recovery Center.

She said it was the discovery in Nye County was one of the worst, if not the worst, she had ever seen.

The dogs were found living in cages after the Nye County Sheriff's Office seized the animals. The ASPCA was called in to help.

Fairweather and her team responded to try and save the dogs, some she says were in horrible condition.

"What we observed from their medical conditions, they were emaciated, they had infected wounds, abscesses, some of them had missing limbs," Fairweather continued.

The dogs were cared for at the Nye County Animal Shelter until some of them were flown to an Ohio rehabilitation facility.

She says around 200 of the dogs were humanely euthanized due to their conditions.

80 dogs arrived at Fairweather's facility and the team quickly got to work.

She said the dogs were treated not only medically, but behaviorally.

"Of course our goal was to get them to a place where they could go into a loving home," Fairweather said.

After a lot of work with dozens of dogs, there have been many happy endings.

Oscar for example, was adopted out of Columbus after the owners' previous pup passed away.

Carolyn O'Conner was one of the responders who came to Nevada to help. She adopted Dolly.

Hagrid needed a little extra behavior help and was sent to a facility in North Carolina, but he is now in a loving home.

Cosmo, just a puppy at the time, has a new home in Nye County.

The dogs that are still available for adoption are at our behavioral center in North Carolina," Fairweather told us.

A handful of the dogs are still in need of a home.