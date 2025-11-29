Hikers rescued from Red Rock after ropes got stuck overnight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro Search and Rescue airlifted two hikers stranded overnight at Red Rock early this morning after their climbing ropes became stuck, preventing them from moving.

A friend reported the hikers missing late last night when they failed to return as planned. Police found their car at a trailhead with a note indicating they would be back by midnight.

Police eventually reached the hikers by text message, learning they were safe but running hours behind schedule. However, before sunrise, the pair reported their ropes were stuck and they couldn't move from their position.

Metro's Air One helicopter hoisted both hikers to safety. Neither hiker was injured in the incident, and they were escorted back to their car.

