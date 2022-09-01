Hiker still missing after continued search efforts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 75-year-old Rock Stanley went missing, 100 volunteers undertook efforts to find him.

Further efforts were taken Wednesday to find Stanley but were unsuccessful. At the request of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Red Rock Search and Rescue conducted five searches with 100 volunteers and more than 1,000 man-hours covering square miles both on and off the trail.

Stanley was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 5:00 a.m., near the 2700 block of Kyle Canyon Road.

He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, gray shorts, and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Rock Stanley and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.