Hiker rescued by helicopter after injury while hiking near Lake Havasu City

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu Fire Department responded to a 911 call from the daughter of a 67-year-old woman who injured herself while hiking on Lizard Park Trail in Sara Park.

Because of the rugged terrain and the hiker's inability to walk due to her injuries, Search and Rescue had to step in and call a Care Flight Helicopter to transport her to the hospital.

The Care Flight Helicopter landed as close as it could to the hiker, where 14 rescuers moved the hiker into the helicopter.

She was flown to Havasu Regional Medical Center.