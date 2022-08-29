Watch Now
Hiker found dead on trail in Lake Havasu City regional park

Posted at 8:38 AM, Aug 29, 2022
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A hiker has been found dead after getting lost on trails in an 1,100-acre regional park in Lake Havasu City.

Mohave County Sheriff's officials said the 31-year-old man became separated from a group of three other out-of-town hikers and his body was located Saturday afternoon.

The man's name is being withheld until his relatives could be notified.

Authorities said the four hikers called 911 around 2:30 p.m. Friday to say they were lost, out of water and showing signs of heat exhaustion in 104-degree conditions.

Besides the 31-year-old man, the other hikers were a 61-year-old man and two women, ages 63 and 27.

City fire rescue crews found three hikers near a trail and sent the two women to a hospital for treatment of hydration.

The 61-year-old man told authorities about the 31-year-old man who left the group to find the trailhead.

The man was found dead off of the trail system in a desert wilderness area of Lake Havasu City, which is in northwestern Arizona.


