High costs hitting seniors on fixed incomes: Where Southern Nevadans can turn for help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For Southern Nevada seniors living on a fixed income, rising everyday expenses can create difficult choices when the amount of money coming in each month stays the same.

I've previously taken viewers inside the Jewish Family Service Agency food pantry to show how the organization is helping people struggling with the cost of necessities.

But the food pantry is only one of several resources JFSA offers, including programs specifically aimed at helping older adults maintain their independence and quality of life.

Senior Lifeline

Through its Senior Lifeline Program, JFSA provides older adults with personalized case management and helps connect them with essential services.

The goal is to give seniors additional support as they work to remain independent in their homes and communities.

Senior Companion Program

JFSA also operates a Senior Companion Program, part of AmeriCorps Seniors.

The program connects older adults with volunteers who can assist with everyday activities and provide companionship.

For older Southern Nevadans, that means the assistance available isn't limited to financial needs. It can also include having another person there to provide support and connection.

Help putting food on the table

JFSA's food pantry provides another option for people facing financial hardship.

During my previous visit to the pantry, JFSA's Renea Parr explained that providing groceries can allow people to preserve some of their limited income for other important expenses, including their power bills.

"If what we can do is offer you a little bit of food so that you can save those dollars to pay other, more important bills, such as our power bills," Parr said. "We know how important that is this time of year. That's what we want to do."

JFSA also offers financial assistance programs for individuals and families facing hardship.

For older adults looking to help others, JFSA offers volunteer opportunities for adults 55 and older through AmeriCorps Seniors.

For seniors struggling to make a fixed income stretch further, the takeaway is that several types of assistance are available, from food and financial help to case management, essential-service connections and companionship.

For information about JFSA programs and eligibility, contact JFSA at 702-732-0304 or visit the organization's website and social media pages.