LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas judge has ordered some items to be pulled from the O.J. Simpson auction. The late professional football player's estate is on the hook to creditor claims, including $117 million by Fred Goldman.

Auctioning off O.J.'s personal belongings will help settle some of what creditors are owed.

The executor of the estate, attorney Malcolm LaVergne, met with me on Friday to discuss the case and the items up for auction.

Here's what you can see at the auction

Here's what you can bid on in O.J. Simpson Estate auction before it ends Saturday

On Thursday, a court hearing was held in which the children of the late professional football player challenged some items up for auction. A Las Vegas judge pulled many of these contested items from the block, but some are still in a legal gray area such as a piano that Simpson's daughter Arnelle says belongs to her.

"Arnelle is claiming that her grandmother—O.J.'s mother—now gave it to her," LaVergne said. "Some other things involved are family photos that the judge is very sympathetic to."

What the auction hopes to achieve

LaVergne is hoping the auction of O.J. Simpson's personal items, which you can find on the Goldin Auctions website, will fetch $500 million or more by its end on Saturday.

"As the executor, all I am thinking, all of this belongs to the estate. There is incredible debt and we need to figure that out," LaVergne said.

Some of the items that could go for a lot of money is a Bible given to O.J. by famous attorney Robert Kardashian after the infamous Bronco chase through Los Angeles in 1994. Kim Kardashian even made a bid on an item.

"She [Kim Kardashian] wants it now, I hope she wins it," said LaVergne. "So right now, the bidding price is $25,000. It's about $30,000. He [Robert Kardashian] gave O.J. this Bible in prison."

There's also a Vince Lombardi award up for auction for about $6,000.

"You would give a Lombardi award out for someone who did something singularly unique," said LaVergne. "It's basically in recognition for an achievement never seen in football before."

Among the other items is O.J.'s University of Southern California student card at $3,000.

LaVergne said he's floored by the response to the auction. It still remains to be seen how much Goldman will get from his judgment.

"If we do a voluntary payment to him [Fred Goldman], it could give some small measure of closure to his life," LaVergne said.

He said there's a certain order creditors need to be paid in. The estate is also facing back taxes. If you are interested in any of these items, visit the Goldin Auctions website by clicking the link here.

