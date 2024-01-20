Here's what $34 million buys in Henderson as Las Vegas F1 race brings in 'megamansion' shoppers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula One racing in November brought in people from all over the world. One wealthy race fan did some home shopping while in town, making an offer on the most expensive home in the Las Vegas Valley, priced at $34 million. Anchor Tricia Kean takes us inside the property that's re-defining the Las Vegas luxury home market once again.

"The city view is our ocean....here in Las Vegas. So when you get up into these price points this is what people expect and this is what they demand" Tyler Jones tells us.

KTNV Tricia Kean tours Vegas Modern One with Tyler Jones

Jones is the CEO and founder of Blue Heron. We talked with him about the market as he stood at the front door of a masterpiece—a sprawling three-level estate he created named Vegas Modern One. Jones grew up in the Las Vegas Valley and was inspired by his dad's construction company.

"I grew up like building homes like hammering nails and working on framing crews. So I love construction and problem solving and seeing things get created in the field," Jones said.

Jones created this showstopping 15,000 square-foot home that sits exclusively in the MacDonald Highlands Community.

Blue Heron Vegas Modern One

This home was designed and furnished by Blue Heron's own line of furniture and home broke records. In 2021 it was the all-time highest-priced residential sale in Southern Nevada...at $25 million dollars.

"This is what we would call architecturally significant. And you see that and there's a handful of properties that meet those kinds of qualifications. And then you get that overall experience. And then you get something that I would call iconic or a trophy, and they become big investment pieces for people that can afford this type of home," Jones commented.

Real estate agent Kristen Routh Silberman sold the property in 2021 for $25 million.

KTNV Tricia Kean talks with real estate agent Kristen Routh Silberman about Vegas Modern One

She now has a contract on this home less than three years later for $34 million.

"We knew that high net worth buyer was coming to Las Vegas and we did it to coincide F1 and we have already shown it several times and we definitely have a direct contract on it."

While most of us won't ever be able to buy a custom designed mega mansion like this. In this price point Tyler Jones says he created this home with natural elements like plants water and fire, items you can incorporate in your home.

Blue Heron Vegas Modern One

"These are all things that make you feel good as a person. So that's common to all human beings. So whether you live in a little condo, or you live in a big huge mansion, you can always—you can embellish your life and increase your kind of sense of well being with biophilic design" said Tyler Jones.

Blue Heron designs can be seen all across the valley in over 17 communities and 400 homes across Southern Nevada.