Here's how you can help name Nevada's newest state park

Nevada has a new state park, and now it needs a name.

Nevada's 28th state park is located along 4.5 miles of the Carson River just east of Dayton in Lyon County, preserving cultural resources dating from the late 1800s, and encompassing portions of the historic California and Pony Express trails.

Here's a look at some drone video from over the new park:

Drone video of Nevada's newest state park

“This new state park is an investment in Nevada’s future and a commitment to preserving the natural beauty that makes our state unique,” said Gov. Joe Lombardo. “By protecting this remarkable landscape and expanding public access, we are ensuring that future generations of Nevadans and visitors alike can experience, explore, and appreciate this special place for years to come.”

Now, all members of the public can help choose a name for this newest park, and here's how. Now through July 15, CLICK HERE to access an interactive map and guide about the park. After reviewing the guide, you can submit a suggested name through the survey, with no limit to the number of name suggestions you can submit.

“State Parks belong to all of us, and we wanted to give the public an opportunity to provide input in shaping the identity of this new park,” said Nevada State Parks Administrator Jonathan Brunjes. “This is a unique opportunity for Nevadans to leave a lasting mark on the future of their State Park system.”

Following the submission period, an internal review committee will evaluate the entries and select a shortlist of names that best reflect the park’s significance, history, and character. Public voting on the finalist names will take place from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14.

The park's official designation ceremony, including the announcement of its new name, is planned for later this fall.

