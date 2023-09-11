Here's how to weigh in on Clark County sidewalk vending ordinances

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While street vending may soon become legal in Nevada, it's causing confusion about what happens next.

Senate Bill 92 was passed earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. Joe Lombardo. However, counties are still trying to figure out how to implement the bill.

Clark County officials said the first ordinance they're expecting to roll out will be on Sept. 19. That will prohibit street food vending within 1,500 feet of a resort hotel, an event facility that has over 20,000 seats for a minor or major league team, the convention center, and in the media or highway, if adjacent to a parking lot. That includes places like the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

After the ordinance is introduced, the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Oct. 3 and vote to approve the ordinance. If approved, it would go into effect on Oct. 17.

The second ordinance commissioners are looking at would establish additional rules to address licensing fees and designate zones in neighborhoods and commercials areas where sidewalk vending can occur. The second ordinance must be in place by July 1, 2024. However, that could happen sooner with commissioners stating the current goal is to finalize the ordinance as early as January 2024.

Clark County officials are looking for public feedback on proposed regulations and is planning on hosting several town halls across the valley. The first will be at the Clark County Government Center inside Commission Chambers on Tuesday, Sept. 12. That's located at 500 South Grand Central Parkway.

During that meeting, members from the Department of Business Licensing, the Southern Nevada Health District, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will present information on the proposed sidewalk vendors ordinances, talk to community members, answer questions, and discuss concerns. That meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

You can see the full list of the other scheduled town halls below:



Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. - Parkdale Community Center, 3200 Ferndale Street

Monday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. - Monaco Middle School - 1870 North Lamont Street

Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. - Desert Breeze Community Center - 8275 Spring Mountain Road

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. - Cora Coleman Senior Center, 2100 Bonnie Lane

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. - Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. - Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 South McLeod

Monday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. - Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 South McLeod

There will also be interpretation services available in Spanish, English, and Tagalog and the town halls will be broadcast on all Clark County social media channels in English and Spanish including Facebook, Twitter (X), and YouTube.