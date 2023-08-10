Street vendor arrested following police altercation at Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the weekend, a food vendor operating on the streets of Las Vegas was stopped by police twice. He now faces three criminal charges following a publicized altercation where an officer pulled a taser on the man at a popular tourist location.

The man has not given his identity to police and therefore will be referred to as a John Doe.

John now faces the following charges:



Battery on a protected person (police officer)

Violation of mobile food vendor regulations (operating without a license)

Obstructing a public officer (resisting detainment)

According to the LVMPD, the 25-year-old officer stopped John on Saturday for illegally selling food as a street vendor in Las Vegas. The same officer arrived to the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Sunday to find the vendor again operating without presenting a valid license.



Police say the vendor grabbed the officer by the back of the neck and tripped him to the ground after the officer decided to make physical contact.

In a police report released Wednesday, Officer Stiegler says he asked John to present a license, which the vendor did on his phone. However, the license was for operating in California not Nevada.

The officer then continued asking for a proper license and identification. At this point, John began saying Officer Stiegler was harrassing him. The report states the resistance to answer these questions prompted the Las Vegas officer to go hands on with John.

In avideo that began circulating the internet, the LVMPD officer then pulled a taser on the unarmed man.

In the police report, John is listed as using personal weapons (hands, feet, teeth,etc.)

John was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Sunday afternoon, August 6, at 3:30 p.m.