Here are the top 10 states people are leaving to move to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's no secret that people are always moving to Las Vegas, have you ever wondered where all those people are coming from?

A recent report released by U-Haul revealed the top 10 states that people are leaving to move to Las Vegas.

1. California
2. Arizona

3. Texas

4. Utah

5. Washington

6. Colorado

7. Oregon

8. Florida

9. New Mexico

10. Idaho

People from all over the country clearly want to make the Silver City their home. Trends suggest that people moving to Las Vegas stay here, as the population in Las Vegas is expected to hit 3 million within the next 20 years.

You can read the full population forecast from UNLV here.

