Henderson, water district join forces with waste enforcement patrols

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The city of Henderson and the Las Vegas Valley Water District are joining forces to engage in critical joint water waste enforcement patrols.

The announcement marks the first time the two agencies have come together to enforce water waste ordinances in Southern Nevada.

On Sept. 15-16, Henderson Conservation Awareness Assistants and LVVWD’s Water Waste Investigators say they will conduct saturation patrols in commercial and residential areas within Henderson noted for high water usage.

Officials say these patrols are crucial to water conservation, especially following the first-ever Colorado River water shortage declaration. In addition, the fall seasonal water change requirement is historically the most overlooked seasonal change by Henderson residents and property managers.

“By enhancing our water waste patrol efforts with LVVWD, we want to demonstrate that all member agencies are striving toward a common goal of eliminating as much water waste as possible,” said Tina Chen, Henderson Conservation and Customer Service Supervisor. “We are asking all residents and property managers within our community to make sure we are all in compliance with the seasonal watering schedule to further support water conservation efforts.”

Customers in violation of the seasonal watering restrictions or found allowing water to spray or flow off the property may be subject to the city of Henderson’s administrative water waste fines, according to the city.

Common examples of water waste include:

Irrigating, including drip irrigation, on any day other than a property’s assigned watering days.

Irrigation systems that allow water to spray or flow off property.

Draining a swimming pool or spa into the street rather than a designated sanitary sewer port where the water can be recycled.

Allowing the loss, escape, or excess use of water through a break, leak or other malfunction.

The mandatory fall watering schedule – in effect Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 – limits watering to no more than three days per week, with each property assigned to a specific watering group based on its address. Sunday watering is prohibited year-round.

“The recent shortage declaration reaffirms the importance of community-wide water conservation,” said Bronson Mack, LVVWD Public Outreach Manager. “If every property in Southern Nevada simply followed the seasonal watering schedule year-round and prevented water waste, we could save more than 7 billion gallons per year.”

Henderson residents and businesses can learn more about water waste, water conservation and find their assigned watering days here.