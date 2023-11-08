Henderson to repurpose Camping World property into new fire station

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson announced on Wednesday that a new fire station will be coming to the southeast valley.

The city revealed that it purchased the former Camping World property at 1600 S. Boulder Highway and will repurpose it into a Henderson fire station. Officials say the new property will help reduce firefighter response times, and provide a larger facility for future growth.

“We are committed to making strategic decisions on behalf of our residents,” said Henderson City Manager/CEO Richard Derrick. “Public safety is one of the City’s top priorities, and we are proud to support the nationally recognized services the Henderson Fire Department provides to our community.”

Henderson Fire Station 81 will also relocate from Horizon and College Drives to Boulder Highway near Racetrack Road.

“This purchase is truly an innovative approach to better serve our community,” said Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White. “We could not be more excited to have a new station that allows us quicker access to deliver impeccable services to those who need it.”

The City of Henderson purchased the building for nearly $6 million. The City will soon open the project for design-build competition. The anticipated opening for the new station is in 2025.

For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com.