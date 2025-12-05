Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Henderson to host holiday adoption event throughout December, what to know before you go

HENDERSON (KTNV) — If you've been looking to adopt a pet, the holiday season is the perfect time.

Henderson Animal Protection Services will be offering pet adoptions at half their normal cost — here's what you need to know before you go.

How long does this event run?

Half-off adoptions will run now through December 31. The shelter is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with adoptions finalized by 4:30 p.m..

Do I need an appointment?

This event is first come, first serve — no appointments necessary. Applicants will be screened.

Which pets does the event apply to?

Pets one year and older are eligible for half-off adoptions.

Where can I view adoptable pets?

To learn more about this event and view adoptable pets, visit the City of Henderson's event page by clicking here.

