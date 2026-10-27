Henderson teen's death sparks renewed calls for crosswalk safety and e-scooter awareness

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson community is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who died after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter through a crosswalk earlier last week.

The crash happened near Racetrack Road and Blue Lantern Drive, where police said the teen was crossing the street on an e-scooter when she was hit by a driver.

According to investigators, the driver, identified as 64-year-old Michael Stanton, drove around vehicles that had stopped at the crosswalk before striking the girl.

The teen succumbed to her injuries three days after the crash.

For residents and road safety advocates, the tragedy has reignited concerns about pedestrian safety and driver awareness at marked crosswalks.

"I'd like to see more police. I need people to slow down," one community member said.

Another resident called the incident "ridiculous" and "sickening," reflecting the frustration many feel following the crash.

Some parents and students said fear around crossing busy roads has become increasingly common. One resident recounted hearing about a student who was too afraid to use a crosswalk and instead relied on a friend for transportation across the street.

Erin Breen, director of Ped Safe Vegas and UNLV's Transportation Research Center, said drivers have a responsibility to yield to people using crosswalks.

"And we still failed her because someone did not yield the right of way," Breen said.

Breen estimates that 20 children in Clark County have been killed while traveling outside of vehicles during the last 18 months. She said three of those deaths involved e-scooters.

The concerns extend beyond pedestrian safety. Local trauma experts report a significant rise in injuries involving electric bikes and scooters.

John Pope, a representative with Sunrise Hospital, said the number of e-bike-related injuries treated at the hospital has climbed dramatically.

"At the end of 2025, we saw around 254," Pope said. "At this point of this year, at the end of September, we've already seen 680."

Hospital officials said only about 20% of injured riders treated were wearing helmets at the time of their crashes.

Pope emphasized that helmet use remains one of the most effective ways riders can reduce their risk of serious injury.

Advocates said education and protective gear are critical, but they stressed that preventing future tragedies also depends on drivers staying alert, slowing down, and yielding to pedestrians and scooter riders in crosswalks.

Police said speed and impairment were not factors in the Henderson crash. Investigators said Stanton remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. He now faces several charges, including vehicular manslaughter.

As the investigation continues, safety advocates hope the tragic loss of a young life serves as a reminder of the importance of caution behind the wheel and vigilance at every crosswalk.