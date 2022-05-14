Henderson Pride Festival finds new home after city pulls out of event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Pride Festival will go on as scheduled on June 10 and 11 after being temporarily canceled when the city pulled out of its partnership with the Henderson Equality Center and Executive Director Chris Davin.

The festival will move from Water Street to the Galleria Mall.

"This isn't something we thought we would be seeing so close to the event," Davin said.

Davin said when the City of Henderson canceled their partnership a little more than a month before the event, he was beside himself and began scrambling to whip together a plan B.

"We were supposed to use the amphitheater so we didn't need a stage, we didn't need lighting, we didn't need sound. We didn't need any of that," he said, "We started calling all of the lighting and sound companies out here, and everybody was like, you're calling 30 days prior to an event? Why did you wait so long?"

Davin said he was able to secure a production company and land in the Galleria Mall parking lot so the festival could continue.

"It's actually really nice that they stepped in," he said.

Davin said celebration of the LGBTQ community has been important, especially during Pride Month, so diverse communities can get their moment in the spotlight.

"It was very important that we had this," he said. "We could not let the community down."

A spokesperson for the City of Henderson released a statement saying in part that, "we have come to a crossroads in planning for the event where our goals no longer align with our partner's."

"While we are disappointed that we must pause planning and our partnership for the Henderson Pride Fest and Parade, the City will continue to pursue ways in which we can celebrate our diverse community," the spokesperson wrote.