Henderson Pride Fest seeks new venue after city pulls sponsorship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Equality Center is looking for a new venue for its Pride Fest and Parade, after the City of Henderson pulled it sponsorship of the event.

The Equality Center says after a year of planning the festival, city officials told them Henderson will no longer host the event. The festival was set for June 10 and 11 at Water Street Plaza.

The Equality Center says they were told their vision and the city's goals did not align.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, the Henderson Equality Center wrote in part that "...we thought on Thursday, May 5th we were attending a communication meeting with the City and Mayors office to talk about how the event should be family friendly and to talk about the censorship the City wanted."

The center says they were working with the City to make the event more family-friendly, but it seems the city had its doubts.

A spokesperson for the City of Henderson released a statement saying in part that, "we have come to a crossroads in planning for the event where our goals no longer align with our partner's."

"While we are disappointed that we must pause planning and our partnership for the Henderson Pride Fest and Parade, the City will continue to pursue ways in which we can celebrate our diverse community," the spokesperson wrote.

The center says it's not giving up. They expect to have a new venue booked by the end of this week.

Read the full statement from the City of Henderson below: