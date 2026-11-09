Henderson police welcomes largest graduating academy class in department history

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is welcoming its largest graduating academy class in department history, adding 44 new officers to its ranks.

Academy Class 14 completed 27 weeks of training before reaching graduation, marking the next step for the recruits as they prepare to serve the Henderson community.

The graduates bring a wide range of professional and personal backgrounds to the department.

“We came from all walks of life: cadets, explorers, veterans, previous law enforcement, classification technicians, security officers, EMTs, bartenders, and so on,” one speaker said during the graduation ceremony.

The class is also one of the most diverse in Henderson police history. Recruits represent five other countries and speak seven different languages, including Spanish, Arabic and Russian.

City leaders said those language skills can help officers communicate directly with residents, especially during difficult or stressful situations.

“You will have opportunities to really connect with our residents in meaningful ways in their native languages and not have to use things like Google Translate,” city manager Stephanie Garcia said.

More than a dozen of the graduates also have deep roots in Henderson, giving them a personal connection to the community they will now help protect.

As the officers begin their careers, department leaders reminded the graduates that completing the academy is only the beginning. They encouraged the new officers to continue learning while working to earn and maintain the public’s trust.

“Let's go into our community and represent our department and our academy class with humility and integrity,” one speaker told the class. “Let's treat people with respect and dignity.”

The 44 new officers will now move into the next phase of their training before eventually serving independently in the community.